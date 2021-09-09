Heyward’s walk-off HR in 10th gives Cubs 4-1 win over Reds

CHICAGO (AP) - Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds for their eighth victory in nine games.

Ian Happ homered for the third straight game, extending his hitting streak to a career-high nine games and helping the Cubs win their third consecutive series.

Joey Votto launched his 29th homer of the season, but his fourth-inning solo shot was all the offense Cincinnati could muster.

The Reds have lost four of six as they fight for a playoff spot.

They entered the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card.

9/8/2021 10:53:26 PM (GMT -4:00)