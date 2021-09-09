Advertisement

Heyward’s walk-off HR in 10th gives Cubs 4-1 win over Reds

Chicago Cubs celebrate at home plate after Jason Heyward hit a game-ending, three-run home run...
Chicago Cubs celebrate at home plate after Jason Heyward hit a game-ending, three-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds for their eighth victory in nine games.

Ian Happ homered for the third straight game, extending his hitting streak to a career-high nine games and helping the Cubs win their third consecutive series.

Joey Votto launched his 29th homer of the season, but his fourth-inning solo shot was all the offense Cincinnati could muster.

The Reds have lost four of six as they fight for a playoff spot.

They entered the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card.

