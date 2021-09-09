First Alert Forecast: Cooler with an Isolated Shower Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK: Choppy waves and strong currents expected through the afternoon. Stay out of the water! A few isolated showers or a rumble of thunder possible through the early afternoon. Most of the area will remain dry. A breeze from the North keeps it cooler and the humidity down for today. High of 74.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds clear and we cool off into the lower 50s for most. A light breeze will should help to keep patchy fog to a minimum early Friday. Low of 51.

FRIDAY: Getting a little warmer as the weekend begins. Highs reach the upper 70s with a breeze from the Southwest and lots of sunshine. Humidity remains low. High of 78.

SATURDAY: Back into the lower to middle 80s with a touch more humidity added into the mix for the weekend. We remain dry and sunny. High of 84.

LONG RANGE: Highs remain into the 80s through the beginning of next week. Mostly dry with sun and clouds as the weekend ends. We will see better chances for rain with scattered showers and storms by the middle of next week. We are watching a few models that show some warmth returning by the end of next week. The temperatures near the end of our forecast period may need to be increased if a trend begins to show up.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, September 8th, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 79

Wednesday’s Low: 58

Precipitation: 0.00″

