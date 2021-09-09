Advertisement

Cabrera, Grossman power Tigers past Pirates 5-1

Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is greeted by Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home...
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) is greeted by Miguel Cabrera (24) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cody Ponce during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and the Detroit Tigers avoided a sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1.

Cabrera was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs.

He doubled off the Clemente Wall in right field to score Grossman in the first, singled home Akil Baddoo in the third and bounced one up the middle in the fifth to bring in Jonathan Schoop.

Grossman was 4 for 5 and scored three runs.

He singled in his first three at-bats and hit a solo home run just inside the right field foul pole in the seventh.

9/8/2021 10:13:00 PM (GMT -4:00)

