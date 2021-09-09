Advertisement

9/11 memorial flag garden in Boston found vandalized

Some of the nearly 3,000 flags placed in Boston’s Public Garden in honor of those who died in...
Some of the nearly 3,000 flags placed in Boston’s Public Garden in honor of those who died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were found vandalized overnight.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Some of the nearly 3,000 flags placed in Boston’s Public Garden in honor of those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were found vandalized overnight.

WCVB reports several of the flags had been uprooted and were laying on the ground, broken. Several trash cans had also been turned over.

The flags had been planted Wednesday by members of nonprofit group Project 351 and the Mass 9/11 Fund.

Police say they are investigating the incident as an act of vandalism.

The damaged flags have been repaired, reports the Boston Herald, and are scheduled to stay on display through Sunday, next to the city’s 9/11 memorial. A special section of the garden is dedicated to the 205 people from Massachusetts who died in the tragedy.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hearing date in 2022 was set today for a man convicted of killing four family members 32...
One of Michiana’s most notorious murder cases back in court
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Neglect charges dropped in Marshall County in Mercedes Lain case
The daughter of an Elkhart woman is speaking out after her mom was shot and killed over Labor...
Victim’s family speaks out after fatal weekend shooting
It will be the fourth Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Michiana area.
Chick-fil-A giving back to Michiana as part of new restaurant opening
Health officials say they’re seeing an increase in cases in both Berrien County in Michigan and...
Cases of COVID in those under 18 worry local health departments

Latest News

The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explains how an 11-year-old girl in Florida survived a mass...
Sheriff: Florida family massacre followed random encounter
In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland,...
FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul
A study finds the Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than the Moderna...
Moderna to develop combination COVID, flu shot
The St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission agreed to spend $33,000 on a study that would...
South Bend looking to expand, modernize Century Center