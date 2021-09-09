525 Foundation prepares for ‘Say Boo To Drugs’ event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 525 Foundation is preparing for this year’s “Say Boo To Drugs” event at Howard Park in South Bend.

The non-profit is partnering with the DEA at the St. Joseph County Police Department to host the Halloween event. There will be food trucks, trick-or-treating, and more.

Their goal is to get substance abuse prevention materials in people’s hands and raise awareness about the dangers of drugs.

As 525 Foundation President and Co-Founder Becky Savage says, those messages can make all the difference. “It’s always important, it’s always important to keep messaging out there. You know, quick short messaging often has been proven to be the most effective way to spread awareness. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to keep offering it and keeping hoping that the right people will be at the right time and hear the information that we have to offer, and in turn it’ll save someone’s life.”

This will be the second year the event is held. It all happens Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

