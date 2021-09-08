Advertisement

White Sox beat A’s 6-3; Oakland drops fourth straight game

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) and Jose Abreu (79) celebrate scoring against the Oakland...
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) and Jose Abreu (79) celebrate scoring against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hefti)(John Hefti | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Gavin Sheets hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth, Cesar Hernandez added a two-run single in the same inning, and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox beat the stumbling Oakland Athletics 6-3.

Jimmy Lambert (1-1) allowed three hits over five solid innings for his first major league win in his third career start and six appearance as Chicago matched the club’s season-high of 22 games above .500 (80-58).

Both managers and the training staffs came out when Chicago’s Leury García stole a base in the eighth and made a dive under leaping second baseman Tony Kemp, who fell hard.

9/8/2021 1:18:15 AM (GMT -4:00)

