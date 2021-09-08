Wednesday’s Child: Harold is a class act

Harold is only 16-years-old, but he’s an old soul. He loves to take walks with his dog outdoors.

“It’s relaxing,” said Harold. “It’s relaxing, it’s peaceful.”

While at times he seems like the typical teen…

“I hang out with others. I make jokes,” said Harold. “I talk trash. I compete in dodgeball.”

You quickly learn, he’s one of a kind.

“I’m just kind of like me. I’m just me on the inside because I always tell people, it doesn’t matter what you look like or what you wear, what matters is on the inside. That means like your heart,” said Harold.

Harold loves old time music. His favorite artists are Johnny Cash and Elvis.

His career goal?

“Hmm, I want to be a butler,” said Harold. Hospitality or fine dining is his dream.

He is looking for a family that is nice and funny.

But he has a special request…

“I’m looking for someone who can read,” said Harold.

That’s right. Harold loves the library and would like parents who shared his love of books. Most of all he wants a permanent home. He’s been in foster care since he was seven.

“The state has custody of me. That’s what I’m tired of. Because I can’t go out of town without their approval and their permission. I can’t go to Florida,” said Harold.

He said he just wants to be “free.”

