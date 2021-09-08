Warsaw School Board votes in favor of mask mandate

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Masks will soon be required at all Warsaw schools after the School Board voted 5 to 1 in favor of a mandate Tuesday.

This comes as the district has seen 126 students and staff members test positive for COVID-19 since the school year began, according to our reporting partners at the Times-Union.

An Executive Order issued by Indiana Governor Holcomb last week allows schools to avoid close contact quarantines if masks are being worn. This could have a big impact on how many students are absent from class each day.

As of Tuesday, there have been 328 required quarantines at Warsaw schools.

Superintendent Dr. David Hoffert says the mask mandate gives the district the chance to continue in-person learning.

The requirement for masks in all Warsaw school buildings is expected to begin on Friday.

