Victim’s family speaks out after fatal weekend shooting

By Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The daughter of an Elkhart woman is speaking out after her mom was shot and killed over Labor Day weekend.

“I can’t believe it. To this day I am in shock. There’s moments where it does hit me,” said Alexia Bravo.

Last Sunday, police responded to the 500 block of West Blaine Avenue for a welfare check.

When they went inside, they found 49-year-old Cristina Pina shot to death.

“It’s sad obviously and a loss. My favorite person,” said Bravo.

Bravo said she is pushing through despite the shock and pain.

“But we were always taught by my mom to keep pushing forward and to keep looking for the better in things,” said Bravo.

Bravo said her mom was hardworking, had a positive attitude, and had compassion for others.

“My mom was very loved. She was a very caring person. A lot of people cared for her. They always reach out to see if we are okay and if we need anything. They came and dropped off candles and flowers for her...She was always hard working and she would do anything for us. That’s what we all admire about her. She was a fighter. She did not give up on anything,” Bravo said.

At last check there is no information regarding the suspect or suspects.

There is a Go-Fund-Me page set up to help with funeral expenses.

If you would like to donate, click here.

