Advertisement

Turning to Toledo: Irish focused on home opener

Florida State successful PAT by kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) during an NCAA football game...
Florida State successful PAT by kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football has never played against the Toledo Rockets but that will all change Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame has played just five teams in from the Mid-American Conference since 2010. All five were wins.

Most recently the Irish took on Bowling Green in a blowout win in 2019.

As for home openers, Notre Dame has only lost one home opener in the Brian Kelly era.

After a grueling overtime victory on Sunday night, the Irish have a shortened week on their hands and therefore, an altered practice schedule.

“We’re excited to be home,” Kelly said. “We’ve got our 24 game win streak on the line. We’re playing a really good football team in Toledo. This is, in my estimation after watching some of their film, this is probably the finest MAC team that we’ve brought into the stadium since I’ve been here at Notre Dame. So, we’re going to have to be prepared and we’re on a short week. It was a physical game. We’re really going to have to rely on getting the right preparation and rest to play our best this weekend.”

Kelly said that today wasn’t going to be a typical Tuesday practice as they continue to recover from the Florida State game.

The Irish also moved up to Number in the AP Poll following the win.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County identified
File photo: Drowning generic
UPDATE: Police identify 6-year-old boy who died after drowning in North Liberty swimming pool
If you have information regarding what happened, you are asked to contact the Elkhart County...
Death investigation underway in Elkhart
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Late Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms impacting the area
3-year-old boy hurt in Cass County dirt bike crash

Latest News

Blake Wesley impressed Mike Brey and Notre Dame coaching staff during summer session
Blake Wesley impressed Mike Brey and Notre Dame coaching staff during summer session
Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday,...
Isaiah Foskey ready to be a force in Marcus Freeman’s defense
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame preparing for return of fans after COVID pause
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on...
Kyle Hamilton soars across the field in Florida State season opening win