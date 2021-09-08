Turning to Toledo: Irish focused on home opener

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football has never played against the Toledo Rockets but that will all change Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame has played just five teams in from the Mid-American Conference since 2010. All five were wins.

Most recently the Irish took on Bowling Green in a blowout win in 2019.

As for home openers, Notre Dame has only lost one home opener in the Brian Kelly era.

After a grueling overtime victory on Sunday night, the Irish have a shortened week on their hands and therefore, an altered practice schedule.

“We’re excited to be home,” Kelly said. “We’ve got our 24 game win streak on the line. We’re playing a really good football team in Toledo. This is, in my estimation after watching some of their film, this is probably the finest MAC team that we’ve brought into the stadium since I’ve been here at Notre Dame. So, we’re going to have to be prepared and we’re on a short week. It was a physical game. We’re really going to have to rely on getting the right preparation and rest to play our best this weekend.”

Kelly said that today wasn’t going to be a typical Tuesday practice as they continue to recover from the Florida State game.

The Irish also moved up to Number in the AP Poll following the win.

