Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.

The storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County identified
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Neglect charges dropped in Marshall County in Mercedes Lain case
File photo: Drowning generic
UPDATE: Police identify 6-year-old boy who died after drowning in North Liberty swimming pool
If you have information regarding what happened, you are asked to contact the Elkhart County...
Death investigation underway in Elkhart
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Late Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms impacting the area

Latest News

One woman is calling on the community to help save the shopping center before it's too late.
Plans to renovate Orchards Mall hitting roadblocks
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
A new app is giving doctors a way to help patients spot early signs.
Medical Moment: Glaucoma app
It all happens Oct. 21 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
525 Foundation prepares for 'Say Boo To Drugs' event
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Comfortable the rest of the week...