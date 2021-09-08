Advertisement

Storms cause power outages across Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power is providing an update to outages across Michiana after a round of storms on Tuesday.

Per I&M: As of 8:45 p.m. (Tuesday), the evening storms have contributed to 6,000 customers without electric service. A majority of those impacted are in Southwest Michigan – in the Three Rivers area.

I&M line workers, forestry crews and damage assessors will work through the evening to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

To stay up to date with I&M outages in the Michiana area, you can use their outage map, and be sure to stick with 16 News Nows First Alert Weather Team for the very latest weather developments.

