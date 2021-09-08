Advertisement

Replacement of Goshen Dam Toe Drain underway

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The replacement of the Goshen Dam Toe Drain began Tuesday.

The construction work will close access from the Millrace Trail to Shoup Parsons Woods, along with the Mike Puro Plaza parking lot and its restrooms.

The Millrace Canal water levels have also been lowered to help with construction. They will stay that way until construction is complete, which could take anywhere from 30 to 60 days.

The closures will last until Oct. 1, or until the project is complete.

