Political fundraiser awards guns to bingo winners who pass background checks

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A unique political fundraiser is gaining attention in Kosciusko County, where the Republican Party is awarding hand guns or long guns for those 21 and older who win bingo games at a November event.

“There will be 10 winners. Each winner will win a gun,” explained Mike Ragan, Kosciusko County GOP Party Chairman.

Ragan says having the fundraiser is important to keeping their party headquarters up and running after the pandemic limited their ability to do these events. He added the event does not have an agenda. The goal is for attendees to enjoy the evening, and for those who win a gun, he said: “It’s to provide access to people that feel like they need extra security or for the hunter – maybe we can, they’ll be able to win something that they haven’t been able to afford.”

Party officials confirm 6 handguns and 4 long guns are available to win that the party has purchased from local dealer Two Bear Arms. Ragan emphasized it isn’t a gun giveaway.

“We’re not actually having the guns in our possession. We’re not turning the guns over to anybody,” he said. “The process of obtaining a gun would be what you would normally do if you go to a gun dealer and buy a gun. You have to be 21. You can’t be a felon.”

Sheriff Kyle P. Dukes, who is seeking re-election in 2022 on the Republican ticket, explained why he supports the fundraiser - one that’s happening amid an ongoing nationwide debate about access to firearms.

“The gun debate here, you know, in the United States, that we’re having today – it’s one of those that we’re – we don’t want the shootings, we don’t want the mass shootings, but again, the right to bear arms is extremely important and I take that very seriously as sheriff here in Kosciusko County.”

Dukes said state and federal laws will be followed at the fundraising event. Background checks will be conducted.

“The Indiana State Police are in charge of the permitting process here in the State of Indiana, so if there’s a red flag that comes up, the Indiana State Police would then flag somebody on the mental health side of it and that would come up in a federal background check.”

Dukes said an Indiana handgun permit is required for anyone who carries a pistol or transports it from the gun dealer back to their home, whereas only background checks would be conducted on those who obtain a shotgun or rifle.

Admission for the November 9th fundraiser at the Owl’s Nest in North Webster costs $100. You must be 21 to play. The Kosciusko County Republican Party is licensed for gaming by the State of Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.