Orchards Mall renovation plans pushed back until 2022

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - When you go to a mall, you expect to see most of the stores open. But at the Bedi and Associates owned Orchards Mall in Benton Township, most spaces remain closed.

“I see people walk in here, kind of look around. They try and patronize businesses, but nobody’s open,” Christina Castanedas, who manages the mall, told 16 News Now Wednesday.

Castanedas says because there is not not enough money coming in, and too many retail clients moving out, the mall pushed back plans to renovate the mall until the start of next year.

“Just with all the other projects we have going on, they didn’t have the ability to focus on this one. They are in a lot of different industries so it just kind of was put on the back burner,” Castanedas says.

Back in March, officials shared that Orchards Mall would be repurposing some of its spaces to build apartments and a hotel. However, Castanedas says that may be in question.

“I got a phone call this morning from a Benton Township official saying they don’t want a hotel here. They never said anything months ago when we first announced our renovations plans,” Castanedas says.

Over time, Castanedas says most tenants turned their stores into storage space.

“It kind of turned out to be a storage facility for a lot of people. They came in with running a store. And then, I don’t know, life gets in the way, you can’t afford staff, you can’t find staff,” Castanedas says.

With a long list of remodeling, renovating, and a lot of recruiting ahead, Castanedas says she hopes the community can step up to help save what she believes can still be a cornerstone for the community.

“I wish it would have been already up and going the way I thought it was going to be. I just hope the community hangs in there and gives us the chance.”

Property owners, township members, and local organizations are scheduled to discuss the mall’s future next Wednesday, Aug. 15.

