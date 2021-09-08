Advertisement

Notre Dame preparing for return of fans after COVID pause

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, the Fighting Irish football team will host its first game with the stands full at Notre Dame Stadium since 2019, and fans are certainly excited!

But if you plan on going to the game, there are some new changes you need to know about.

  • Masks will be optional for vaccinated guests outdoors. Those who are unvaccinated are expected to wear a mask. However, all guests will be required to wear masks indoors at all times.
  • Notre Dame is going mobile with game day tickets. Starting Saturday, tickets purchased online must be scanned on your mobile device in order to enter the stadium.
  • All vendors & concessions will be credit or debit only.
  • If you’re tailgating, campus lots will be open starting at 8 am.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” says Dennis Brown, Notre Dame chief spokesman. “There is no question about that. But we feel like for the first two weeks, this is the route we are going to take. We will take another look at it after that and make any adjustments that may be needed.”

Notre Dame will also be holding events prior to Saturday’s game to remember the lives lost 20 years ago on Sept. 11.

