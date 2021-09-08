Advertisement

Notre Dame Football home opener airing exclusively on Peacock

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s home opener versus Toledo this Saturday will not be televised here on WNDU as usual.

Instead, the 2:30 p.m. matchup will be streamed exclusively on NBC’S streaming service Peacock.

We want to make it clear that this was not WNDU’s decision. Instead, the decision was made by NBC. But there is still plenty time to get folks who want to watch the game at home ready for it.

There are three steps you need to take in case your cable provider, or cable package, does not include Peacock:

  • Download the Peacock app, or go to PeacockTV.com on your computer.
  • Sign up for Peacock Premium, which right now costs $4.99 per month.
  • Start streaming.

While this Saturday’s game can only be viewed on Peacock, you will be able to watch the remaining six Irish home games right here on WNDU like you normally do.

“This is just for this one game,” says WNDU General Manager John O’Brien. “It’s just for the home opener against Toledo. That’s a decision not made here locally. In other words, it’s not up to anyone here at WNDU to decide whether we can or cannot carry a game.”

However, our award-winning “Countdown to Kickoff” pregame show will still air right here on WNDU from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

