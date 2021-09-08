Advertisement

Neglect charges dropped in Marshall County in Mercedes Lain case

Will only be handled as Starke County murder case
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The case of a man charged with murder in one county in the death of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain has been dismissed in another county.

Justin Miller was first charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Marshall County, but those charges were dropped Tuesday. Miller is currently being held in the Starke County Jail on a murder charge filed by the Starke County prosecutor. This means the case will only be handled as a Starke County murder case.

This murder case stems from the disappearance of Mercedes in August. She was found dead in Starke County.

Miller was allegedly babysitting Mercedes. He later led police to her body.

Be sure to stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

