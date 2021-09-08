Advertisement

Miley goes 7, Castellanos and India homer as Reds stop Cubs

Cincinnati Reds infielders, from left, Jonathan India, Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas and Joey...
Cincinnati Reds infielders, from left, Jonathan India, Kyle Farmer, Mike Moustakas and Joey Votto celebrate the team's 4-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Wade Miley pitched seven effective innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Cincinnati Reds got a sorely needed victory, topping the Chicago Cubs 4-3.

Cincinnati had dropped seven of nine to lose ground in the NL playoff race. Miley allowed one run and five hits.

Jonathan India also homered for the Reds.

Willson Contreras, Rafael Ortega and Ian Happ went deep for Chicago, which had won a season-high seven straight.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/7/2021 10:39:33 PM (GMT -4:00)

