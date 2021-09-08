Advertisement

Michigan State football, basketball players to get $6,000

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A suburban Detroit mortgage company led by a former Michigan State walk-on will pay $500 a month to all football players and members of the men’s basketball team.

The sponsorship by Mat Ishbia and United Wholesale Mortgage will provide more than 130 athletes with $6,000 a year.

The NCAA in July said athletes could be paid for their name, image or likeness.

The players will be paid for promoting the company on social media. Ishbia was a walk-on who was a member of Michigan State’s 2000 national championship basketball team.

In February, Ishbia announced a $32 million donation to MSU’s athletic program.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/8/2021 1:56:28 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County identified
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Neglect charges dropped in Marshall County in Mercedes Lain case
File photo: Drowning generic
UPDATE: Police identify 6-year-old boy who died after drowning in North Liberty swimming pool
If you have information regarding what happened, you are asked to contact the Elkhart County...
Death investigation underway in Elkhart
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Late Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms impacting the area

Latest News

Former Notre Dame football coach Terry Brennan dies at 93
Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Toledo at Notre Dame
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10) and Jose Abreu (79) celebrate scoring against the Oakland...
White Sox beat A’s 6-3; Oakland drops fourth straight game
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, right, and Yoshi Tsutsugo (32) celebrate after scoring on a...
Ben Gamel’s RBI single helps Pirates rally past Tigers 3-2