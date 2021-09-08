Michigan State football, basketball players to get $6,000

DETROIT (AP) - A suburban Detroit mortgage company led by a former Michigan State walk-on will pay $500 a month to all football players and members of the men’s basketball team.

The sponsorship by Mat Ishbia and United Wholesale Mortgage will provide more than 130 athletes with $6,000 a year.

The NCAA in July said athletes could be paid for their name, image or likeness.

The players will be paid for promoting the company on social media. Ishbia was a walk-on who was a member of Michigan State’s 2000 national championship basketball team.

In February, Ishbia announced a $32 million donation to MSU’s athletic program.

9/8/2021 1:56:28 PM (GMT -4:00)