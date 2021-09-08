Advertisement

Medical Moment: Freezing away Afib

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Every year, atrial fibrillation, known as Afib, contributes to the deaths of about 158,000 Americans.

It’s a condition where the heartbeat is irregular, and blood doesn’t flow well through the heart chambers. But now, a new procedure is helping treat the condition.

Patients with atrial fibrillation may have no symptoms at all, some may feel a fluttering in their chest, or be out of breath and fatigued. Over time, the episodes can be more frequent, and last longer.

“The biggest issue though, is that in the atrium, because it’s really not pumping it’s just quivering, blood can stagnate and cause a clot, and that can cause a stroke,” says Oussama Wazni, electrophysiologist.

In a recent clinical trial, doctors studied the use of a technique called cryoablation as a first line treatment before medication. During the procedure, doctors used a catheter with a balloon to reach the upper left chamber of the heart, and then used cold energy to ablate cells and block abnormal electrical signals causing the arrythmia.

“Close to 75 percent of those who had the ablation maintained sinus rhythm,” Wazni said. “And they felt so much better for their quality of life was much better versus 45 percent, only 45 percent in the drug arm.”

As a result, the FDA expanded the use of the artic front cryoablation system to treat patients with recurrent Afib.

“We can offer them an ablation sooner than later, and they won’t have to deal with the medications and their side effects, and also, the risk of progression of atrial fibrillation,” Wazni says.

The system was tested as a first line treatment in three separate trials. The results were promising for patients with Afib.

