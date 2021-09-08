Advertisement

Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More college-aged adults are using pot.

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.

Use of the drug also was at historically high levels in 2020 among same-aged peers who were not in college.

The results represent the highest levels of marijuana use recorded since the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County identified
Silver Alert for 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. She may be with 37-year-old Justin Lee Miller.
Neglect charges dropped in Marshall County in Mercedes Lain case
File photo: Drowning generic
UPDATE: Police identify 6-year-old boy who died after drowning in North Liberty swimming pool
If you have information regarding what happened, you are asked to contact the Elkhart County...
Death investigation underway in Elkhart
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Late Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms impacting the area

Latest News

If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Officials: 3 arrests made in condo collapse victim ID thefts
Nigel was found roaming in an alley in Maryland on Sept. 1, but his owner lives in North...
Stolen dog found in Md. gets private flight home to N.C.
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom