Advertisement

Isaiah Foskey ready to be a force in Marcus Freeman’s defense

Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday,...
Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday night was the first time Irish fans got the chance to see Marcus Freeman’s defense. Despite the struggles in the fourth quarter, there were some defensive bright spots.

One of which being Isaiah Foskey.

The defensive end was all over the Seminoles recording eight tackles and two sacks.

He reached career highs in tackles, tackles for a loss and sacks.... all by halftime.

This season, Foskey is expected to be one of Marcus Freeman’s top weapons.

“Potential is very high,” Foskey said. “I can cover now. I do a lot more covering and I rush a lot. I’m on third down so I always have a lot of opportunities to rush the quarterback. But the potential for me is very high if I can show my versatility in coverage and in rushing.”

Head Coach Brian Kelly says Sunday night was exactly the type of game he needed.

“This was a game that he needed to be in,” Kelly said. “This was dropping into the flat, covering the back leaking out, they wanted to throw a throwback screen and he’s in good position. I know you guys don’t want to hear this, but there’s so much good teaching in a game like this and it’s a lot more fun teaching it after a win and being challenged like this. We’ve got work to do. We’ve got to clean up a lot of stuff. But I’m excited to clean it up because we got a good football team and we can get better.”

Foskey and the Irish have a short week.

They take on Toledo for the home opener on Saturday at 2:30 on Peacock.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County identified
File photo: Drowning generic
UPDATE: Police identify 6-year-old boy who died after drowning in North Liberty swimming pool
If you have information regarding what happened, you are asked to contact the Elkhart County...
Death investigation underway in Elkhart
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Late Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms impacting the area
3-year-old boy hurt in Cass County dirt bike crash

Latest News

Blake Wesley impressed Mike Brey and Notre Dame coaching staff during summer session
Blake Wesley impressed Mike Brey and Notre Dame coaching staff during summer session
Florida State successful PAT by kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) during an NCAA football game...
Turning to Toledo: Irish focused on home opener
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame preparing for return of fans after COVID pause
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on...
Kyle Hamilton soars across the field in Florida State season opening win