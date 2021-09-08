Isaiah Foskey ready to be a force in Marcus Freeman’s defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday night was the first time Irish fans got the chance to see Marcus Freeman’s defense. Despite the struggles in the fourth quarter, there were some defensive bright spots.

One of which being Isaiah Foskey.

The defensive end was all over the Seminoles recording eight tackles and two sacks.

He reached career highs in tackles, tackles for a loss and sacks.... all by halftime.

This season, Foskey is expected to be one of Marcus Freeman’s top weapons.

“Potential is very high,” Foskey said. “I can cover now. I do a lot more covering and I rush a lot. I’m on third down so I always have a lot of opportunities to rush the quarterback. But the potential for me is very high if I can show my versatility in coverage and in rushing.”

Head Coach Brian Kelly says Sunday night was exactly the type of game he needed.

“This was a game that he needed to be in,” Kelly said. “This was dropping into the flat, covering the back leaking out, they wanted to throw a throwback screen and he’s in good position. I know you guys don’t want to hear this, but there’s so much good teaching in a game like this and it’s a lot more fun teaching it after a win and being challenged like this. We’ve got work to do. We’ve got to clean up a lot of stuff. But I’m excited to clean it up because we got a good football team and we can get better.”

Foskey and the Irish have a short week.

They take on Toledo for the home opener on Saturday at 2:30 on Peacock.

