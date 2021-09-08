Advertisement

HOPE necklace designed for Secret Sisters Society

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local jewelry designer is celebrating 20 years in business by giving back to her community.

Ali Patel started making jewelry when she was just a teenager. She sold her handcrafted necklaces, bracelets and earrings at the South Bend Farmers Market and opened Ali on the Boulevard in 2014.

Her latest creation is the HOPE necklace. Every business quarter, Ali elects a local organization to help with their fundraising. This year, she picked the Secret Sisters Society and their mission to help women fight breast cancer.

“Every time I’ve been to the luncheons, there’s not a dry eye in the house, including my own,” said Ali. “It touches so many women’s lives and hearts that for me it was a no-brainer.”

The Secret Sisters Society is celebrating 20 years as well. Their online style show and fundraiser will take place on September 15. Click on this link to donate: Secret Sisters Society

The HOPE necklace costs $30. It’s a fashion statement that Ali hopes will make an impact for women throughout Michiana. She loved designing such an important piece of jewelry.

“It’s sterling silver, Swarovski crystal, and a silver hoop around the crystal teardrop,” said Ali. “It’s a great reminder to keep hope in your heart and keep hope alive. It just a really special necklace. It’s simple and very wearable.”

The HOPE necklace is available at Ali on the Boulevard, 722 E. Jefferson Blvd. in South Bend, Ali’s website and the St. Joseph Health System gift shop.

