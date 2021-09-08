Funeral arrangements set for Logansport Marine killed in Kabul airport attack

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WNDU) - Visitation and funeral arrangements have been made for Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez.

Sanchez, of Logansport, was one of 13 service members killed when a suicide bomber attacked the Kabul airport on August 26.

Sanchez will arrive at Grissom Air Reserve Base Sunday at 10:30 a.m. A procession will leave between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., taking the following route:

Leaving Grissom Air Reserve Base heading west on State Road 218 towards US 35 (Walton).

Turning north on US 35 and proceeding to Logansport.

Exiting onto Main Street from US 35 and continuing towards Burlington Avenue.

Turning north onto Burlington Avenue and proceeding to the intersection of 3rd and Market streets.

Turning east onto Market Street and proceeding to 18th Street.

Turning north on 18th Street and proceeding to Broadway.

Turning west on Broadway and arriving at Gundrum Funeral Home.

Public visitation for Sanchez will be held Monday from 1-7 p.m. at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., in Logansport.

A public funeral service will be held at the church on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Services can be viewed via livestream on www.gundrumcares.com.

Burial with full military graveside rites will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Logansport.

The procession route from the funeral home to the cemetery is as follows:

Leaving LifeGate Church and turning north onto Burlington Avenue.

Proceeding on Burlington Avenue to the intersection of 3rd and Market streets.

Turning east onto Market Street to 6th Street.

Turning north onto 6th Street and proceeding to Hanna Street.

Turning right on Hanna Street and then left onto Pleasant Hill and into Mount. Hope Cemetery.

Gifts can be sent to the Cpl. Humberto Sanchez Memorial Scholarship Fund, at the Cass County Community Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 441, Logansport, IN 46947 or online.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.