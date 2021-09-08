Former Notre Dame football coach Terry Brennan dies at 93

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame football coach Terry Brennan died, the University announced on Wednesday. He was 93-years-old.

Brennan was an impressive halfback for the Irish, competing in the “Game of the Century” in 1946 and rushed for more than 1700 yards during his career.

He chose to pursue coaching after getting drafted into the NFL in the late 1940s and ultimately made his way back to his alma mater in 1953.

After Frank Leahy retired, Brennan became the youngest coach in Notre Dame History at the age of 25.

Brennan led the Irish for five seasons, including the 1957 upset win over Oklahoma to snap their 47-game win streak.

We last talked to Brennan in 2020 as he was in quarantine at his retirement home in Illinois.

His granddaughter started a campaign for Irish fans to send him letters to help boost his spirits.

He received more than 500 letters from fans filled with memories.

