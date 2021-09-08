First Alert Forecast: Breezy and Cooler Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: HIGH SWIM RISK TODAY. Some patchy fog across Michiana to begin the day. Lots of sunshine as we warm back up into the middle 70s by the afternoon. The humidity is low again and it remains breezy with winds gusting into the 20s at times. A few high clouds likely develop towards the afternoon and evening. High of 76.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds develop with scattered showers possible late in the evening through the overnight hours. Most of these showers remain light and scattered through morning. Low of 55.

THURSDAY: A few scattered showers possible during the morning with skies clearing around lunchtime. Lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs remain in the low 70s with cooler air filtering in from the North. High of 72.

FRIDAY: A warmer breeze with mostly sunny skies warms the air back into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Lots of sunshine and a light breeze. Great way to end the week. High of 78.

LONG RANGE: We warm back into the lower 80s for the weekend under a mixture of sun and clouds. We remain mostly rain free with our next chances for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms coming as next week begins. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, September 7th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 91

Tuesday’s Low: 64

Precipitation: 0.04″

