Comfortable the rest of the week...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MORE COMFORTABLE AIR... It will remain quite nice the next couple of days...with cool nights...and comfortable days. There will be a slight chance to get a brief shower or 2 on Thursday, but most of us will stay dry. A bit warmer, but not overly hot, for the weekend. Some chances for showers and storms at times next week...

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cool. Low: 55, Wind: NW 6-12

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds and rather cool...some spots will get a shower. High: 72, Wind: NW 6-12

Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy and even cooler. Low: 51

Friday: A good deal of sunshine and quite comfortable. High: 78

