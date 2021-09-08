Advertisement

Blake Wesley impressed Mike Brey and Notre Dame coaching staff during summer session

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s never too early to start thinking about basketball season.

Throughout Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s summer session, local star Blake Wesley impressed Mike Brey and his staff.

Wesley says he’s focused on getting stronger heading into the season and is hitting the gym constantly with fellow South Bend product J.R. Konieczny.

“I like the challenge because I was not pushed in high school,” Wesley said. “I was challenged a little bit but not like how I am now. Every little mistake you do. The coaches are on it. In high school, they just let it slide because you are the best player. In college, it’s not going to slide, you’re playing with high level players.”

Brey says Wesley has kept the vets on their toes.

“He really knows how to play, and pass and play with other people,” Brey said. “He’s very unselfish. He defends. He makes open shots. He doesn’t try to force anything. He’s almost kind of understood how to play with these veteran guys. But I love his feel for the game but he’s a guard. He sees people but yeah the feel for the game. "

Wesley and the Irish won’t officially be in the gym to get to work for the upcoming season until October 1st.

Multiple reports say that the ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule will be released later this week.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 West near Airline Highway...
UPDATE: Man killed after getting hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County identified
File photo: Drowning generic
UPDATE: Police identify 6-year-old boy who died after drowning in North Liberty swimming pool
If you have information regarding what happened, you are asked to contact the Elkhart County...
Death investigation underway in Elkhart
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Late Tuesday
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms impacting the area
3-year-old boy hurt in Cass County dirt bike crash

Latest News

Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey (7) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on Sunday,...
Isaiah Foskey ready to be a force in Marcus Freeman’s defense
Florida State successful PAT by kicker Ryan Fitzgerald (88) during an NCAA football game...
Turning to Toledo: Irish focused on home opener
Notre Dame Stadium is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against New...
Notre Dame preparing for return of fans after COVID pause
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during an NCAA football game against Florida State on...
Kyle Hamilton soars across the field in Florida State season opening win