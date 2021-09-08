Blake Wesley impressed Mike Brey and Notre Dame coaching staff during summer session

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s never too early to start thinking about basketball season.

Throughout Notre Dame Men’s Basketball’s summer session, local star Blake Wesley impressed Mike Brey and his staff.

Wesley says he’s focused on getting stronger heading into the season and is hitting the gym constantly with fellow South Bend product J.R. Konieczny.

“I like the challenge because I was not pushed in high school,” Wesley said. “I was challenged a little bit but not like how I am now. Every little mistake you do. The coaches are on it. In high school, they just let it slide because you are the best player. In college, it’s not going to slide, you’re playing with high level players.”

Brey says Wesley has kept the vets on their toes.

“He really knows how to play, and pass and play with other people,” Brey said. “He’s very unselfish. He defends. He makes open shots. He doesn’t try to force anything. He’s almost kind of understood how to play with these veteran guys. But I love his feel for the game but he’s a guard. He sees people but yeah the feel for the game. "

Wesley and the Irish won’t officially be in the gym to get to work for the upcoming season until October 1st.

Multiple reports say that the ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule will be released later this week.

