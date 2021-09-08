Ben Gamel’s RBI single helps Pirates rally past Tigers 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Gamel had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning among his three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

Gamel also made an outstanding catch in left field to end the top of the sixth, slamming into the fence to take away a potential extra-base hit from Derek Hill with two runners on and preventing the Tigers from adding to their 2-1 lead.

Miguel Cabrera went 3 for 4 with a double for the Tigers, raising his career hits total to 2,967.

