Students compete to be Goshen Kid Mayor

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen fourth graders with a city address now have a chance to compete to be the next Kid Mayor.

“It’s important for a kid to be Goshen [Kid] Mayor because the kid could actually - their voice could actually be heard,” remarked Emma Akers, student at Model Elementary.

Model Parent Liaison Wendy Clark came up with the idea last year, which was further fine-tuned by Principal Tami Hicks. The school piloted the program for the 2020-2021 school year. It’s available to fourth graders city-wide this year.

“The Kid Mayor program is all about getting kids excited and involved in local, local government,” explained Clark.

Mayor Jeremy Stutsman fully backs the program.

“I think it’s great for us to do anything we can to help connect with students and with the youth of our community and get them involved at a younger age than we’ve been doing in the past,” said Stutsman.

Students are buying into the initiative, too.

“I think kids should have a voice ‘cause what if they have something to say and something that needs to be heard?” raised Model classmate Ethan Regalado.

Candidates for Kid Mayor have to make 3-minute long video that talks about an issue that’s relevant to Goshen and their solution for improving it.

“It’s got to be something that a fourth grader can actually accomplish,” Clark added.

A community committee will pick the five finalists. Then, the Kid Mayor that students vote on in November along with the final four will comprise a mini city council that meets a couple times a month.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

