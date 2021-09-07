Advertisement

Storms end, then nicer again...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TURNING COMFY AGAIN... Like we said yesterday, we’ll get a quick shot of storms early this evening, then it’s back to the nice weather. And that is exactly what will happen the rest of this week. Even this weekend is looking pretty nice, although a bit warmer again. Looks like a good chances for showers and storms again the middle of next week...

Tonight: Strong storms around early this evening, then clearing and cooler again overnight. Low: 59, Wind: SW 15-30

Wednesday: A good deal of sunshine, breezy but comfortable. High: 76, Wind: NW 9-18

Wednesday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 55

Thursday: Partly sunny and even cooler. Some areas could get a shower or sprinkles. High: 72

