Sports helping Triton community heal

BOURBON, Ind. (WNDU) - the Triton Community is continuing to heal after the death of football player Cameron Fairchild.

On Saturday, his team and supporters honored Fairchild throughout the day.

The Triton School Corporation Superintendent says sports is a way to bring everyone together during a difficult time.

“I think sports is a microcosm of life,” superintendent Jeremy Riffle said. “Like there’s adversity, there’s overcoming obstacles. Obviously achieving your goals those types of things. So it is a unifier. Just Cameron stood for so much more than football. We talk a lot about our core values, personal responsibility, respect, integrity, determination, enthusiasm. He had all of those. He was a fine young man. High character qualities and just a lot of integrity. Sports is a unifier for sure.”

Triton beat Caston on Saturday as they honored Fairchild.

They play Bremen this week.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.