SAFETY ALERT: Staying safe in Lake Michigan

(WNDU) - An important reminder for those who are wanting to spend some time on Lake Michigan: we’re going to experience some rough swimming conditions over the next few days, so it’s important to take Red Flag days seriously, even if you’re a good swimmer.

Many beaches in our area don’t have lifeguards making it even riskier to test the waters. It’s best to avoid the water completely on Red Flag Days, but if you find yourself in the lake remember to flip, float, and follow.

“What we advocate if someone is struggling with water over their head is to flip float and follow,” says David Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. “So, they flip on their back, so they float to keep their head above water and calm themselves down from the panic of drowning. Conserve their energy and then follow a safe path out of the water.”

The Great Lakes have claimed 77 lives so far this year. Lake Michigan accounts for nearly half of those drowning deaths.

