Prosper Apartments have new owners, residents want renovations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New information, the Prosper Apartments on Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend have been sold once again, and the new owners are saying they plan to make improvements.

Those apartments used to be known as Jefferson Park.

I spoke with a man who says he’s hopeful the new owners will make improvements and he invited me in to show me his home, and tells me the previous managers haven’t been the best.

“They don’t do nothing out here and I’ll tell them all over there I’m just tired of them,” Steven Campbell says. He has lived at the apartment complex for 16 years.

On the outside along Jefferson Boulevard things look pretty well kept up, but inside the complex things are a different story.

“Well it used to be, the old owners when I first moved out here, it was really a great place to live, and now they keep getting these new managements and ain’t nothing being done, see look at the bushes they don’t take care of nothing out here anymore. We gotta keep going over there in the office to get help. The inside of my apartment is leaking, nobody ain’t trying to fix it. I’m just frustrated with them,” Campbell says.

So the new owners, H&A Properties, sent us a press release that says in part they are planning “to turn Prosper into a thriving community that provides attractive living options for all who are searching for newly renovated beautiful apartments.”

“I’m hoping they get better out here, I really like it out here, it’s just, they’re ain’t no improvement,” Campbell says.

This apartment complex has seen a number of fires over the years, with fire damage still visible even now. It appears work is being done to repair the fire damage. Steven Campbell says he just wants this place cleaned up and his apartment fixed, something he hasn’t seen from the previous managers.

“They don’t care all they want is their rent money and I’ll tell all them over there because I’m tired of them anyway because I call over there and tell them about my apartment. They never do nothing.”

I’ve reached out to H&A Properties numerous times to learn exactly what they plan to fix and what other plans they have for the complex, I’ve gotten no response so far.

This is the original press release we received from the H&A:

H&A Properties today announced the purchase of Prosper Apartments, formerly known as Park Jefferson, its newest investment in a property in the greater South Bend and Mishawaka community.

”We plan to add something great to an already great community,” said Hannah Van, CIO at H&A Properties.

This means exciting things for the local residents of the greater South Bend and Mishawaka, Indiana.

H&A Properties plans to elevate the property through renovations, improvements, and re-design so that the community can expand and grow together. It’s a momentous deal given that H&A Properties is headquartered right here locally and will be investing significantly in the development and upkeep of this property.

This combines H&A’s commitment to always work for the betterment of communities while bringing positive economic outcomes for all invested in seeing the projects succeed.

Plans are underway to turn Prosper into a thriving community that provides attractive living options for all who are searching for newly renovated beautiful apartments, within a reasonable price point, as well as, professionally managed traditional workforce housing options.

”We want to make this property available to those who make South Bend such a wonderful place to live. In some ways, it’s a thank you for making our city go ‘round,” says Ms. Van.

Future tenants are able to apply now, even before renovations are complete. Located at 3001 E Jefferson Blvd, Prosper offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three bedroom floor plans that feature great living room and dining room areas, along with a full bath and a large closet space.

The lease terms are flexible, offering leases from three months to thirteen months and include amenities like twenty-four-hour emergency maintenance, an indoor community pool, billiards room, theater room, dog park, and a playground for families. This is on top of some of the expected amenities such as the fitness center, party room, business center, and resident lounge.

H&A Properties will be collaborating with a first-class property management company, KDG to assist in the management of the property. KDG prides themselves in taking genuine care of their people and properties.

”We believe in giving back and we think this investment will be a positive investment in the community,” says Avromi Klor, CEO. “South Bend is our community, too. We might be a national company, but South Bend is our home and we want to do what we can to make it a wonderful place to live,” he adds.

Creating unique value is H&A Properties’ mission and investing in Prosper is doing just that.

