Kyle Hamilton soars across the field in Florida State season opening win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WNDU) - Coming into the 2021 season, expectations were high for Kyle Hamilton, and boy did he deliver Sunday night against Florida State.

The safety had two interceptions on the night. Both of which later resulted in Irish touchdowns.

Hamilton is currently projected a top five pick in the 2022 draft.

His second pick was so unbelievable as he sprinted from one side of the field all the way to the other seamlessly that he ripped off his helmet afterwards in excitement.

Now that led to a 15 yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Hamilton knows he shouldn’t have done that and apologized to head coach Brian Kelly.

“That just flew right off,” Hamilton said. “I don’t know what happened. But yeah I can’t be doing that. Just a mistake on my part . I mean every single yard counts in games like that and you can’t be giving up 15 of them very easily for them.”

But Kelly can still recognize how phenomenal of a play that was.

“There’s only, look, it’s hard to put superlatives on that kind of play, but there’s only a few people that can make a kind of play like that with his length and his size,” Kelly said. “When you watch it again, we have the end zone copy, I don’t know how we got to the ball. So, I won’t say any more. I would have taken my helmet off too. That was one heck of a play.”

Hamilton and the Irish will next take on Toledo in the home opener this Saturday.

