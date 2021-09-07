First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Late Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A lot of sunshine to begin the day. Very breezy with winds gusting between 20-35 mph at times. It will be warm and more humid out ahead of our storms as well, highs reaching the middle 80s this afternoon. A line of strong to severe storms is possible between about 4pm and 9pm this evening. Storms could produce strong gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain and possibly a brief tornado. Have a way to get your weather alerts. High of 86.

TUESDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: After our round of storms move through it remains breezy overnight as clouds begin to clear. Lows falling back into the 50s as the humidity lessens. Low of 59.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine. A cooler and less humid day with a stiff breeze. Winds out of the West between 10-20 mph at times. High of 76.

THURSDAY: A few isolated showers are possible during the morning hours with skies beginning to clear after the sun rises. Mostly sunny throughout the day with highs in the middle 70s. Staying very comfortable. High of 74.

LONG RANGE: We remain mild and dry through the rest of the week with little chance of shower activity. The highs get back into the lower 80s by the weekend. Another better chance for some showers comes by the middle of next week. Keep checking back as we expect storms to move through Tuesday afternoon.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, September 6th, 2021

Monday’s High: 79

Monday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: Trace

