Edwardsburg Public Schools heads back to the classroom for first day

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The end of Labor Day weekend means the first day back in the classroom for Edwardsburg Public Schools.

Students started arriving to Edwardsburg High School around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, and after a challenging school year last year, students, teachers and staff all say it feels great to be back at the school this year.

High school principal Ryan Markel says he is going into his fourteenth year at the high school, and he says that the “first day” feeling and overall excitement never gets old.

“My three oldest children have all graduated from here, so it’s just been a real treat to go through Edwardsburg High School, be at Edwardsburg High School, be part of the community. I love it here,” Edwardsburg High School Principal Ryan Markel said.

As we’ve previously reported, Edwardsburg Public Schools is returning this year with a mask-optional policy.

