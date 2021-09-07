Chick-fil-A giving back to Michiana as part of new restaurant opening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new Chick-fil-A on Portage Avenue in South Bend opens for business this Thursday, Sept. 9.

It’s replacing a former Applebee’s and bringing 100 new jobs to the area.

The new restaurant has partnered with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank in honor of the opening. Chick-fil-A will also surprise 100 local heroes with free food for a year.

More information from Chick-fil-A:

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is slated to open for business in South Bend on Thursday, Sept. 9. Chick-fil-A®, Inc. has selected Julia Mueller as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Portage Road. Mueller will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time Team Members, cultivating relationships with local organizations and neighboring businesses, and serving guests. Chick-fil-A Portage Road is located at 3703 Portage Ave., near the intersection of Portage Avenue and Appaloosa Lane, and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Chick-fil-A remains committed to serving guests safely. Chick-fil-A Portage Road will open for drive-thru, mobile ordering, dine-in and carry-out service, with third-party delivery available shortly after the opening. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A mobile app or through online ordering. To learn more about Chick-fil-A’s safety protocols, please visit the COVID-19 response page.

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100® Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Portage Road will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in South Bend with free Chick-fil-A for a year. Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater South Bend area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Locally Owned and Operated

Chick-fil-A Portage Road is locally owned and operated by Julia Mueller. Born in Woodridge, Ill., Mueller attended Northeastern Illinois University. Shortly after graduating, Mueller began her career with Chick-fil-A as the Director of Operations for Chick-fil-A Fox Valley Center in Aurora, Ill. After serving in that role for nearly five years, Mueller set her sights on becoming a Chick-fil-A restaurant Operator and moved to Indiana with her husband and their three children to make this dream a reality. As a result of her hard work and dedication, Mueller was selected as the Operator of Chick-fil-A Portage Road this year. Alongside her family, Mueller is excited to bring a new Chick-fil-A restaurant to the South Bend community and serve their neighbors great-tasting food with genuine hospitality.

“Being a Chick-fil-A Operator allows for the unique opportunity to truly engrain yourself within the community that you serve,” said Mueller. “I am thrilled to call South Bend my new home and give back to this community, my new Team Members and our guests.”

Team Member Investment

Chick-fil-A franchised Operators are committed to hiring, developing and retaining top talent, and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. They also offer their Team Members opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring, and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education .

Quality Ingredients; Delicious Food

Chick-fil-A focuses on serving customers great-tasting food made with high-quality ingredients. The produce used in recipes is delivered to kitchens up to six times a week. Salads are made with whole fruits and vegetables that are chopped and prepared fresh throughout the day. Chick-fil-A Lemonade is made from three simple ingredients: lemon juice, sugar and water.

Breaded chicken is pressure cooked in 100%, fully refined peanut oil and all U.S. Chick-fil-A restaurants serve chicken raised with No Antibiotics Ever , starting from the egg . By not allowing antibiotics of any kind, Chick-fil-A chicken meets the highest commitment for non-antibiotic use. For more information about the Chick-fil-A No Antibiotics Ever commitment, visit www.chick-fil-a.com/no-antibiotics-ever.

Commitment to Customer Service

With a longstanding tradition in the restaurant industry for setting high standards in customer service, Chick-fil-A earned recognition for providing the “best fast food customer service in America” according to America’s Best Customer Service 2020 report by Newsweek, among other honors.

For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the Brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com. For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Portage Road, visit the Chick-fil-A Portage Road Facebook page and follow along on Instagram.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.