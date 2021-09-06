Tippecanoe Valley HS, Burket Educational Center returning to virtual learning

FULTON & KOSCIUSKO COUNTIES, Ind. (WNDU) - Tippecanoe Valley High School and the Burket Educational Center are returning to virtual learning on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Remote learning will last through the end of the week. In-person instruction will resume next Monday, Sept. 13.

Akron Elementary, Mentone Elementary, and Tippecanoe Valley Middle School will all remain in-person this week.

More from the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation:

TVHS Parents/Guardians and Students:

Tippecanoe Valley High School and Burket Education Center will revert to virtual instruction (remote learning) starting Tuesday, September 7th through September 10th and will return to in-person instruction on Monday, September 13th.

This affects Tippecanoe Valley High School and Burket Education Center only. All other schools (Akron Elementary, Mentone Elementary, and Tippecanoe Valley Middle School) will continue in-person instruction. TVHS and Burket students will return to school on Monday, September 13, 2021.

TVHS Builder Trades, Warsaw Area Career Center and interning students are to report to these programs.

TVHS and Burket students may order lunches at Akron Elementary or Mentone Elementary for pickup between 11:00am and 11:15am during these days. Students or parents are to call in the order by 8:30am.

To order/pick up at Akron Elementary, contact Julie Kruger at 574-598-2321. To order/pick up at Mentone Elementary, contact Nikki Rutherford at 574-598-2537.

Please call the school office with any questions. Thank you for your continued care and support of TVSC and our community.

