Tigers quiet Reds’ bats, take series with 4-1 win

CINCINNATI (AP) - Five Detroit pitchers teamed up to allow Cincinnati just one run, Jeimer Candelerio delivered a two-run triple and the Tigers took the rubber match of the three-game series 4-1.

Cincinnati dropped a half-game behind San Diego for the National League’s second wild card.

The Padres beat the Astros on Sunday.

All-Star closer Gregory Soto threw a wild pitch in the eighth inning that scored Cincinnati’s only run, but he finished the game for his 18th save.

9/5/2021 7:23:25 PM (GMT -4:00)