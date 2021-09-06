Advertisement

Tigers quiet Reds’ bats, take series with 4-1 win

Detroit Tigers' baserunner Jeimer Candelario (46) scores on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Eric...
Detroit Tigers' baserunner Jeimer Candelario (46) scores on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Eric Haase as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, left, takes the throw during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)(Gary Landers | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Five Detroit pitchers teamed up to allow Cincinnati just one run, Jeimer Candelerio delivered a two-run triple and the Tigers took the rubber match of the three-game series 4-1.

Cincinnati dropped a half-game behind San Diego for the National League’s second wild card.

The Padres beat the Astros on Sunday.

All-Star closer Gregory Soto threw a wild pitch in the eighth inning that scored Cincinnati’s only run, but he finished the game for his 18th save.

