South Bend woman starts easy, cake-baking business

By Carly Miller
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for an easy way to make a delicious birthday cake, Kids’ Cake Boxes is the perfect solution, and the woman behind the idea is from South Bend.

Karen Hetz created Kids’ Cake Boxes during the pandemic as a way for kids at virtual birthday parties to still be able to enjoy the best part, cake!

A Kids’ Cake Box comes with cake mix, frosting, sprinkles, the cake pan, and most importantly, directions.

Since she started the business, Hetz says their focus has shifted to just encouraging quality time baking in the kitchen, something she has always enjoyed doing with her own children.

“I really wanted to bring that time together to everyone, because when you’re baking with your kids, baking is bonding, and I just wanted to bring that to others as well,” Kids’ Cake Boxes owner Karen Hetz said.

For more on how to order a Kids’ Cake Box, click here.

Kids' Cake Boxes
Kids' Cake Boxes - clipped version
