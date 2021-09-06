Advertisement

Singer, Perez lead Royals to 6-0 win over White Sox

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, center, talks to his players during a pitching change...
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, center, talks to his players during a pitching change in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Brady Singer tossed seven scoreless innings and Salvador Perez hit another home run as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 6-0.

Singer (4-9) matched his season high with seven innings and allowed four hits with no walks and struck out six.

It was the third time this season that Singer has issued no walks.

Perez had his third home run of the series, eighth in the last 11 games and 41st of the season.

He’s second in the majors behind Shohei Ohtani.

Dylan Cease (11-7) took the loss.

He gave up four runs and four hits in five innings.

He walked three and struck out nine.

9/5/2021 6:04:00 PM (GMT -4:00)

