Silver medalist Hannah Roberts returns home, throws out first pitch at SB Cubs

By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Buchanan native and freshly minted Olympic Silver Medalist Hannah Roberts was back home this week.

When she returned home from Tokyo, Roberts initially spent some time in North Carolina as she worked her way back from a foot injury.

Now Roberts has returned back to Michiana and is thrilled to be back home.

“Being home is awesome,” Roberts said. “I get to spend time with my family of course. It’s been the first time I’ve been home in quite a few months actually just with training and everything. So just enjoying time and hanging out with the friends and here throwing out the first pitch is pretty cool.”

Roberts will be home for a couple of more days.

