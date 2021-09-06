Advertisement

Schwindel’s grand slam lifts Cubs over Pirates 11-8

Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the seventh...
Chicago Cubs' Frank Schwindel rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead grand slam, Matt Duffy homered twice, including a grand slam, and the Chicago Cubs outslugged the Pittsburgh Pirates for an 11-8 win.

With Chicago trailing 8-7 with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, Schwindel hit a curveball off reliever Nick Mears to the bleachers in center turn the game around.

Duffy also had three hits and Jason Heyward also went deep as the Cubs won their sixth straight.

He had just one homer before Sunday.

9/5/2021 7:33:49 PM (GMT -4:00)

