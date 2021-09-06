Advertisement

Schwindel hits tiebreaking single as Cubs beat Reds 4-3

Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16), left, and first baseman Frank Schwindel, right,...
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16), left, and first baseman Frank Schwindel, right, hug at the end of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(Matt Marton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 for their season-high seventh straight win.

Schwindel’s single through the right side scored Alfonso Rivas, who started the rally with a pinch-hit single off Michael Lorenzen and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Schwindel is batting .441 (15 for 34) with six homers and 14 RBIs during his current eight-game hitting streak.

The Reds lost for the seventh time in nine games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/6/2021 5:26:48 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Statement Regarding Our Facebook Page
Police lights
Death investigation underway in Elkhart
Music festival in Benton Harbor promotes unity, positivity
Music festival in Benton Harbor promotes unity, positivity
A 22-year-old is in a hospital following a shooting this morning in Goshen.
22-year-old shot in Goshen
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 9 Notre Dame escapes with OT victory Florida State

Latest News

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar, right, celebrates with catcher Jacob Stallings...
Hayes, Tsutsugo rally Pirates to 6-3 win over Tigers
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) looks backward as he completes a 76-yard reception and...
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury
Head coach Brian Kelly says the team is devastated for Moala.
Penn grad Paul Moala tears other Achilles tendon, more injury updates after the Florida State game
Detroit Tigers' baserunner Jeimer Candelario (46) scores on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Eric...
Tigers quiet Reds’ bats, take series with 4-1 win