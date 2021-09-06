Schwindel hits tiebreaking single as Cubs beat Reds 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) - Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 for their season-high seventh straight win.

Schwindel’s single through the right side scored Alfonso Rivas, who started the rally with a pinch-hit single off Michael Lorenzen and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Schwindel is batting .441 (15 for 34) with six homers and 14 RBIs during his current eight-game hitting streak.

The Reds lost for the seventh time in nine games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/6/2021 5:26:48 PM (GMT -4:00)