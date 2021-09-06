Advertisement

Penn grad Paul Moala tears other Achilles tendon, more injury updates after the Florida State game

Head coach Brian Kelly says the team is devastated for Moala.
Head coach Brian Kelly says the team is devastated for Moala.(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Linebacker Paul Moala tore his other Achilles Sunday night, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Monday.

The Penn grad tore his Achilles last year also in the Florida State game and missed the rest of the season.

Kelly says the team is devastated for Moala.

“Devastating, Kelly said. “It was an emotional locker room last night. I kind of didn’t tip that off to you guys because it was still pretty raw. But yeah, we’re all very disappointed for Paul. He worked so hard to get back to getting on the field. But we love Paul and he’s gonna be missed. He’s a guy that we were counting on and he’s gonna be sorely missed.”

Tight end Kevin Bauman has a leg fracture that requires surgery and will be out at least six weeks.

Linebacker Shayne Simon and left tackle Blake Fisher got MRIs on Monday.

