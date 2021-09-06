Advertisement

No. 9 Notre Dame escapes with OT victory Florida State

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan (17) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Jonathan Doerer made a 41-yard field goal in overtime and No. 9 Notre Dame escaped with a 41-38 victory after Florida State overcame an 18-point deficit Sunday night.

Ryan Fitzgerald’s 37-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide left to begin overtime.

Jack Coan completed 26 of 35 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns in his Notre Dame debut.

Coan threw touchdown passes to Michael Mayer, Kyren Williams, Kevin Austin and Joe Wilkins.

Notre Dame led 38-20 with 4:37 to go in the third quarter.

Florida State rallied to force overtime, with Jordan Travis connecting with Andrew Parchment on an 8-yard touchdown strike, Treshaun Ward scoring on a 2-yard run, and Fitzgerald tying it with a 43-yard field goal with 40 seconds left.

9/6/2021 12:14:27 AM (GMT -4:00)

