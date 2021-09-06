Advertisement

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) looks backward as he completes a 76-yard reception and...
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) looks backward as he completes a 76-yard reception and rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury.

Harbaugh gave the update two days after Bell was injured in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan.

Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee.

He was the team’s leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019.

Bell has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wolverines hosts No. 20 Washington on Saturday night.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/6/2021 3:12:22 PM (GMT -4:00)

