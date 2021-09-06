Medical Moment: Spinal tethering to treat scoliosis

More than 100,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with scoliosis every year.

For more severe cases, doctors perform surgery to fuse the spine. This stops the progression and pain, but limits mobility.

Now, a new procedure may allow young athletes to continue to compete.

15-year-old Alivia McCord lives to dance. But this nationally ranked competitor almost had to give it all up.

“I was in my dance costume, and my mom noticed that I was crooked,” Alivia says. “My hips were crooked.”

Doctors diagnosed Alivia with scoliosis and recommended immediate surgery to fuse her back, which would have limited her bending and twisting. Instead, the McCord’s decided to try a non-invasive back brace, but…

“When we did the out of brace x-ray, they took her out of her brace for like four days, her curve went right back,” says Donna McCord, Alivia’s mom.

That’s when the McCord’s sought out scoliosis specialist, Dr. Barron Lonner. He recommended a new procedure called vertebral body tethering, or VBT.

“So, the benefit of tethering is we don’t permanently alter the spine and we maintain flexibility and some growth for the patients,” Lonner says.

Instead of opening the back, surgeons access a patient’s spine through tiny holes in their side.

“What we do is place screws into the vertebral bodies, which are the building blocks of the spine.”

Then, surgeons maneuver a flexible cord into the back, and anchor it to the screws. The tethering corrects the curvature, but still allows patients almost full movement. Six weeks after surgery, Alivia was back to training and performing.

“I was so happy that I was just back on my dance floor, and I could just dance again,” Alivia says.

The most common patient for this procedure is someone who is age ten or older and is still growing. However, some doctors also consider patients, like Alivia, who wouldn’t do well with a traditional fusion.

